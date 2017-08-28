Selma Man Charged with Attempted Murder

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma man is facing an attempted murder charge after an argument escalates into a shooting.

Lt. Tory Neely says 35 year old Khari Varner turned himself in to police Monday morning.

Neely says Varner shot 19 year old Marquill Garner nearly two weeks ago at a tire shop in Selma on Highway 80 East.

Neely says Varner was there with his wheelchair bound mother when Garner pulled up and the two men started arguing.

“That’s when Mr. Varner left from by his mom, went to his vehicle, retrieved a handgun and shot across his mom at the victim striking him in the lower back,” said Neely.

“The victim then was taken by POV to a local hospital where we were notified of the incident.”

Neely says Varner was identified as the suspect through surveillance video from the business and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He says Varner is being held in the Dallas County Jail without bond.