Annual I.T. Cyberpower Conference In Montgomery

by Jalea Brooks

Thousands of service men and women are in the capital city for the largest technology conference for the air force. Vendors like Sandy Morris, are also show casing the latest advancements in i-t and cyber technologies.

“we can talk with the people who use our equipment , and get feed back from them on what’s good about it what’s bad about it and how we can improve it for the soldiers” says Morris.

“it’s placed here in montgomery because of the incredible things that happen between Maxwell and Gunter here in terms of cyber security and IT Tech” explains Meg Lewis, with Montgomery’s Chamber of Commerce. She says they’re trying to bring attention to some of the cities recent technology initiatives.

The Internet exchange is just one of the many efforts aimed to make Montgomery more of a tech destination. Lewis says “if you look around the city’s that are really winning in terms of economic development are looking at technology and we’ve had our mind their and now we have some infrastructure and some real strategy to take us there”.

The I.T. and Cyberpower conference wraps up Wednesday.