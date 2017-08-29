Biscuits Clinch Playoffs for Third Straight Year with Win Over Baybears

by Rashad Snell

For a club record third-straight year the Montgomery Biscuits (75-58) are headed to the postseason. For a club record third-straight year the Montgomery Biscuits (75-58) are headed to the postseason.

Their 4-0 win over the Mobile BayBears (62-70) on Monday night at Riverwalk Stadium made history, as the Butter and Blue are playoff bound for the sixth time in their 14-year history.

The Biscuits entered Monday needing a win, or a Tennessee Smokies loss, to clinch a playoff spot, and starter Benton Moss (4-4) more than answered the bell, twirling six shutout innings en route to one of his most impressive starts of the season. Tennessee was playing just up the road on Monday night away at Birmingham, but lost on a walk-off interference call, 4-3, in the bottom of the 11th.

The Biscuits finished beforehand, however, and in a 0-0 game, Justin Williams stepped up with two outs in the bottom of the sixth and swatted his 11 th home run of the season to give the Montgomery a 1-0 lead over Mobile. A few batters later, second baseman Brandon Lowe, who earlier in the day was named the Florida State League Player of the Year, climbed in and swatted a devastating two-run triple to put the Biscuits up, 3-0.

Moss yielded to Jonny Venters, who worked a scoreless seventh, and then the lefty handed the reigns to Kyle Bird, who struck out the side in the eighth. The Biscuits would pad their lead with a bases-loaded walk to Joe McCarthy in the bottom of the eighth off Damien Magnifico to make it 4-0.

Ian Gibaut came on in the ninth in a non-save situation, but shut the door in the ninth inning to send the Biscuits to the postseason for the third-consecutive season under manager Brady Williams.

After Monday , the Biscuits currently have the fourth-most wins in team history, and will need to go undefeated the rest of the way (seven games), to secure the most wins in Biscuits history (2007: 81-59). The team will travel to Chattanooga to open up a somewhat awkward five-game series on Thursday with the Lookouts, the team they will play in the North Division Series beginning next Wednesday, September 6 th at AT&T Field in Chattanooga.

The Biscuits, who are currently the North Division Wild Card leaders, could still wrest away the Second Half North Division away from the Lookouts, but trail Chattanooga by five games with seven games to play in the regular season.