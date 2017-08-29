How to Help the Victims of Hurricane Harvey
Many of you may be looking for ways to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. There are easy ways to do it.
There are a few ways to donate to the American Red Cross, which has set up shelters in the hardest-hit areas.
Donate Online: RedCross.org
Call: (800) HELP-NOW
Text: Text the word “Harvey” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
The Salvation Army is also taking donations. The organization is also providing shelter and thousands of meals.
Donate Online: SalvationArmyUSA.org
Call: (800) SAL-ARMY