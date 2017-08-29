How to Help the Victims of Hurricane Harvey

Posted:
Updated:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Many of you may be looking for ways to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. There are easy ways to do it.

There are a few ways to donate to the American Red Cross, which has set up shelters in the hardest-hit areas.

Donate Online: RedCross.org
Call: (800) HELP-NOW
Text: Text the word “Harvey” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Salvation Army is also taking donations. The organization is also providing shelter and thousands of meals.

Donate Online: SalvationArmyUSA.org
Call: (800) SAL-ARMY

 

