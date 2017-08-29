How to Help the Victims of Hurricane Harvey

by Alabama News Network Staff

Many of you may be looking for ways to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. There are easy ways to do it.

There are a few ways to donate to the American Red Cross, which has set up shelters in the hardest-hit areas.

Donate Online: RedCross.org

Call: (800) HELP-NOW

Text: Text the word “Harvey” to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The Salvation Army is also taking donations. The organization is also providing shelter and thousands of meals.

Donate Online: SalvationArmyUSA.org

Call: (800) SAL-ARMY