More Rain Ahead

by Shane Butler

Looks like a rainy weather pattern for us the remainder of this week. Cloudy and wet along with passing showers and t-storms. Rainfall amounts will range between 1 to 3 inches with heavier amounts possible over extreme west Alabama. A strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out Thursday into Friday. Harvey will be passing northwest of us but its northeast movement will put our region in an area favorable for storms. Some storms may be strong and a few could have rotation. Not out of the question for a couple of spin up tornadoes. On a postive note, temps will be held down a bit due to clouds and rain activity. Highs will only manage the low to mid 80s. We should see improving weather conditions Saturday into Sunday.