Strange Says He’s the “Clear Choice” in Republican Senate Runoff

by Rashad Snell

Alabama Sen. Luther Strange has launched his first salvo against challenger Roy Moore, saying there is a “clear choice” in next month’s Republican runoff.

In a Tuesday press release, Strange’s campaign called Moore a hypocrite “who has spent 40 years putting himself and his ambition ahead of Alabamians.”

It is the campaign’s first direct attack against the former chief justice competing with Strange for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ old Senate seat.

Strange’s campaign accused Moore, among other things, of giving raises to high-ranking assistants when the court system faced financial problems and layoffs. Strange called himself “President Trump’s conservative fighter.”

Moore, who was twice removed from chief justice duties, led Strange by 25,000 votes in the August primary.

A Moore spokesman did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

