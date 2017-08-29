U.S. Senate Runoff Heats Up

by Ellis Eskew

We’re four weeks away from the U.S. Senate runoff and the race is heating up.

Luther Strange and Roy Moore are vying for votes.

Moore won 39 percent of the vote to Strange’s 33 percent.

Political analyst Steve Flowers says Moore will be tough to beat.

“The only route to victory that Strange has by having an overwhelming amount of money is to use that Super PAC money to go negative on Moore. You got to try to peel his people off of him and that’s a tough job because they are very resilient and this late in the game they probably just look at it as political rhetoric,” said Flowers.

Flowers says voter turnout is expected to be even lower than the primary.

The runoff is September 26th.