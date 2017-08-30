ALEA Gives Safety Tips for Labor Day Weekend

by Rashad Snell

Labor Day weekend, summer’s season finale, typically draws heavier-than-usual traffic on Alabama’s roadways and waterways.

“Safety is one of our top priorities throughout the year, but it’s especially important during extended holiday weekends, when so many want to enjoy one last seasonal road trip to the lake, beach or other warm-weather attraction,” Alabama’s Secretary of Law Enforcement Hal Taylor said.

During Labor Day weekend, which runs from 12:01 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, to midnight Monday, Sept. 4, Troopers in ALEA’s Highway Patrol and Marine Patrol Divisions will step up patrol and enforcement efforts across the state to promote safety and work to prevent crashes, injuries and deaths.

Enforcement efforts include participation in the national campaign Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over. During this final week, Troopers and their law enforcement partners across the state will conduct sobriety checks and do everything they can to remove impaired individuals from behind the wheels of vehicles and boats (or other water vessels). Grants administered through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) and the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will fund overtime for additional Troopers during this valuable safety campaign.

Still, ALEA needs assistance from motorists and boaters to truly make a positive impact on DUIs/BUIs. Secretary Taylor would like to remind everyone to adhere to the following safety tips, ALEA’s Five to Stay Alive:

Avoid driving and/or boating under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

If you are impaired, do not drive or operate a boat. Designate a sober driver in advance, call a cab, use public transportation or call a sober friend or family member to get you home safely.

Simply obey the law.

Avoid speeding, following too closely and other dangerous – sometimes deadly – behavior on Alabama’s roadways and waterways.

Buckle up – no matter how short your trip.

Ensure all of the vehicle’s occupants are buckled up (or using a child restraint system) and those on your boat are using or have access to personal flotation device (PFDs are required at all times for ages 8 and younger.)