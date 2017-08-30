College Student from Houston Reacts to Harvey Flooding by Andrew James Like many people, Alabama State University Junior Essynce Henderson has been glued to coverage of Hurricane Harvey’s impact on Texas. For Henderson, it’s on a very personal note as she was born and raised in Houston and her family is still there now. “It’s been kind of heartbreaking to see my city under water and under flooding, and a lot of lives being lost,” she shared.

She says all of her family and friends are safe but many did have to be rescued from their homes.

“I tried to keep myself together because you don’t know when that phone call could come, or you’re not hearing from some of your family members you get nervous when people don’t answer the phone,” Henderson explained.

She hopes to start a collection drive at Alabama State University to help with the recovery efforts.