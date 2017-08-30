Four Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash Near Letohatchee

by Rashad Snell

Authorities have confirmed that four people died in a wreck on a rural Alabama highway.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Cpl. Jess Thornton tells local media that the crash happened late Tuesday night on Interstate 65 in Lowndes County near Letohatchee.

Troopers say four people died in the wreck. Three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Further details haven’t been released.

