Local EMA Looking for Lessons from Harvey

by Ellis Eskew

Prattville emergency crews are preparing to help with flood rescue efforts in Houston in the aftermath of Hurrican Harvey. Back at home, EMA officials are taking a closer look a their own plans.

Lessons from Katrina are helping in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett says it’s all a part of their training.

“It’s something that happens behind the scenes and people really don’t see it until it’s actually put in gear and it seems sometimes it is a slow process. But when you are talking about moving as many people you are moving and getting them into an area– like for our people going out there, they have to find an area to stay. They have to go out self sufficient so they don’t put a strain on the system that is already there,” said Baggett.

Autauga County EMA Director Ernie Baggett says they are always looking to learn something new from disasters like Harvey.

He says it’s important to have a plan in place and update it as necessary.

“You don’t only just have those plans, we actually exercise those plans every few years where we work with the power companies and other people and we all literally sit down and go through what would happen if this happened here. So then you get that smooth transition when something like that does happen,” said Baggett.

Baggett says he thinks the relief process is going smoothly in Houston, especially since this is unprecedented flooding.