More Rain From Harvey

by Elissia Wilson

As Tropical Storm Harvey moves east, we will continue to see heavy rain at times with up to 3″ rain possible. Along with the rain, there will be a threat for tornadoes through Thursday. By Friday the remnants of T.S. Harvey will push into the Tennessee Valley giving the River Region a chance to dry out just in time for Labor Day weekend.

Rest of Today: Showers with embedded thunderstorms at times; expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Tonight: Showers early then cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 80s.

Friday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the mid 80s.