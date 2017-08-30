Selma School Superintendent Interviews Underway

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Selma City School Board is interviewing candidates for the superintendent’s job in hopes of finding the right person to run the school district.

Five finalists are interviewing this week for the chance to lead the school system and guide education in the district into the future.

Candidates include interim superintendent Arthur Capers, Dr. Dee Ray Hill of Georgia, Dr. Avis Williams of Tuscaloosa, Dr. Robert Griffin of Selma and Dr. Regina Thompson of South Carolina.

The interviews are being conducted at the Selma High School auditorium.

“The next step is, after the interview process, take a week to kind of soak everything in, check references, call around, dig a little deeper into their background and their experiences and then at our next board meeting we’re going to vote,” said School Board President Johnny Moss III.

“We’re going to vote to select one of the candidates as our next superintendent.”