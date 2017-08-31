2018 Battle of Selma Reenactment Canceled

by Alabama News Network Staff

Organizers of the annual Battle of Selma Civil War reenactment have canceled next year’s event. They are blaming the city of Selma’s efforts to impose fees for the cancellation.

The 2017 event had been canceled after organizers say the city tried to charge them $22,000 for in-kind service fees.

In a statement sent to Alabama News Network, organizers say efforts have been made over the last eight months to reduce the cost. They say they tried raising funds online but fell well short of what was needed.

In years past, the city didn’t charge event organizers. The special weekend commemorating the Civil War Battle of Selma was planned in 1986 by the Selma Kiwanis Club as a economic project. The Battle of Selma Re-enactment annually brought hundreds of people to Selma.

James Hammonds, who has been with the Battle of Selma since it began in 1987 is the

current President of the April 1865 Society, Inc. the event sponsor.

“We tried raising the funds, and we tried to find another historic location for the event,

but it just did not work out. Hopefully, the Battle of Selma Re-enactment will return on

some future date,” he said in the written statement.

Alabama News Network will be working to get a response from city leaders.