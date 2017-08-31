Alabama News Network Joins “Together for Texas” Relief Effort

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is joining other broadcasters throughout the state in helping with relief efforts in Texas. TV and radio stations throughout Alabama are collecting donations to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Alabama News Network is working with the Alabama Broadcasters Association on this fundraising drive. We have chosen to have our donations go to The Salvation Army, because of our longstanding partnership with that organization.

Please join us from now through Friday, Sept. 1 as we help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Click here to make a donation to The Salvation Army for Hurricane Harvey relief.