Battle of Selma Cancelled for 2018

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The annual Battle of Selma Civil War Reenactment in Selma has been cancelled for 2018.

Its the second year in a row the four-day event is being cancelled.

Its due to an on-going dispute between the event’s organizers and the city.

Organizers say they’ve been unable to raise the $22,000 dollars in fees the city is charging for city services.

They say unless a compromise can be reached, the event may have to be scrapped for the foreseeable future.

Selma resident Greg Bjelke says he hopes the two sides can reached an agreement.

“Sit down at the table and let’s hammer it out,” said Bjelke.

“If you’ll do this, we can do this. Let’s see if we can get these figures, let’s crunch these figures and get them to where everybody can live with it and be happy with it.”

The Battle of Selma included about a half dozen separate events, highlighted by school tours and two Civil War battle re-enactments.