Dry & Milder Days Ahead

by Shane Butler

Harvey is on the move and it’s influence on our weather is slowly coming to an end. Showers and t-storms will continue to move across the area tonight into early Friday. We still can’t rule out a few strong to possibly severe storms. Our weather settles down starting tomorrow and a very nice holiday weekend is ahead. Mostly sunny and dry conditions will prevail and temps will warm back up into the upper 80s to near 90. Mainly dry weather sticks around through Monday but we bring back the chance for rain on Tuesday. A frontal boundary will be moving southward increasing the chance for showers and t-storms. We see a good chance for rain on Wednesday but the front is out of here Thursday and we are back to sunny and milder weather for a few days late next week.