Help Needed for Montgomery Bakery Owner in Wreck

by Ellis Eskew

The community is coming together to help the owner of a well known Montgomery bakery after a serious car crash.

The owner of Liger’s Bakery, Donnie Davis, was hit head-on by another vehicle two weeks ago.

It took the jaws of life to cut him from the vehicle.

His left leg had to be amputated above the knee. He suffered bruised lungs and broken ribs, along with internal bleeding.

He is in surgical ICU now. Family friend, Donnie Turner says he us doing well considering the circumstances.

“Donnie’s got a long journey. It’s going to be a while before he is able to get back to what his new, normal self will be. And that’s what it will be– a new, normal self. He is a man of faith, strong-willed and I think in the past he was a minister at Marler Road Church of Christ. And he’s got the faith and I think he is a strong individual that will pull through it,” said Turner.

The family says they are thankful he is still alive.

“It’s blown us away. It’s been very emotional. And at the end of the day, we thank God he is here and praying for progress everyday,” said Davis’ daughter Ashley Moore.

The family does need help with the medical expenses for the long road ahead for Davis.

If you would like to help the family, you can drop off a donation at any branch of Max Credit Union for the “Marler Road Church of Christ Benevolence Fund.”