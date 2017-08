Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange Proclaims Chiari Malformation Awareness Month

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange has officially declared September as Chiari Malformation Awareness Month.

Strange signed a proclamation to John Farris Harper, who has been diagnosed with the disease. Chiari Malformation is a neurological disorder originating at the bottom of the brain.

Harper says he hopes by receiving this proclamation from the mayor, it will increase awareness of the disease.