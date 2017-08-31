Morning News Reporter

by Sharon Schaeffer

Alabama News Network, made up of CBS 8, ABC Montgomery, CW Montgomery, MeTV and Heartland Network, has an opening for a Morning News Reporter. This person will appear Live several times in our two-hour morning newscast, then produce a news story for the noon newscast each day. The person hired must have exceptional Live adlibbing skills and be able to work quickly with a minimum of supervision. The ideal candidate should have at least one year of reporting experience covering both hard news and features, while also having Live reporting experience. A college degree in Communications or related field is required. Please send resume, cover letter, DVD or link to Human Resources, Alabama News Network, 4001 Carmichael Road, Suite 100, Montgomery, AL 36106, or email to jobs@waka.com. No phone calls, please, EOE