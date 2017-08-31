Troy Students Give to Texas

by Danielle Wallace

Troy University Students of Lamda Chi Alpha are preparing for a long trip ahead traveling to Texas to deliver items.

“It was honestly Christ-led. We have some strong believers in the community that were really saying hey, Lamda Chi use your resources and we felt led to do so,” says Joe Payne, President of Lamda Chi at Troy University.

They plan to head out at 5 am Friday.

“It will definitely be touch getting their but we’re helping with demolition efforts and we’re trying to meet whoever along the way to drop off a large amount of food supply that we have,” says Payne.

While they are there, they say it’s always good to be prepared.

“We’re bringing some stuff-just in case. Some kayaks, maybe a canoe or two and helping demolish to help them rebuild,” says Payne.

Meanwhile, Charles Henderson High School Students are also collecting items to send back with alums that have evacuated to Troy due to flooding in Texas.

“You never know when the tables can turn you could be in their shoes and you know when you do things for other people it just makes you feel good. It’s just a good thing to do when others are in need and you can help out,” says Cobi Jones.

“It means that as young as we are that we can help-that our voice does matter and we actually can do things to help other people,” says Laney Kalley.

Both group of students are hoping their efforts make a big difference.

“We’re going to be accepting donations throughout the semester. I don’t see this as being a one-time thing,” says Payne.

Charles Henderson High School students plan to send their donations to Texas Saturday with the group of alums that have evacuated to Troy.