Apple CEO Headlines List of Auburn Alumni in TV Spot

by Rashad Snell

Six notable Auburn alumni are helping the university drive home the message that a degree from the Plains is a powerful tool for success and a great career.

The alumni are featured in Auburn’s 2017 fall television spot, which debuted Friday in social media and will be aired nationally during football games and on the university’s website. In the commercial, the group of alumni—headlined by Apple CEO Tim Cook—are linked together by the tradition of the eagle flight at football games.

In addition to Cook, the spot features Presiding Justice Harold Melton of the Supreme Court of Georgia, Tesla engineer Robert Cofield, BP Wind Energy executive Laura Folse, best-selling author Ace Atkins and Comedy Central producer Carrie Williams. Actor, author and alumnus Thom Gossom is the narrator, and alumnus Ed Miller is the writer and director.

“When you make a difference, the world notices,” said Auburn President Steven Leath. “Auburn prepares its graduates to make that difference because of what they do and the ideals they hold. This new NCAA spot portrays just a few of those successful men and women.”

To complement the commercial, the university has launched a website with profiles of the featured alumni. Each talks about their connection to Auburn and why they feel the university is a special place. The website can be found atwww.auburn.edu/commercial.