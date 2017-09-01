Auburn Gameday Changes- What To Expect At Season Opener

by Jalea Brooks

Auburn University will kickoff a brand new football season with some brand new game day changes. Kassie Arner with Auburn athletics highlights some of the biggest changes fans can expect to see this season.

Just outside of the stadium, there will be a new tailgate area in the Plainsman Park baseball field parking lot. Arner explains “fans can come in pay $5 have access to food became rages live music, televisions with games on them, tents for shade, so really we try to open up some places for fans to fill more welcome this year”.

Arner says the new gathering spot was made with new fans that don’t yet have a tailgate tradition in mind. Meanwhile, inside of the stadium. 45 new flat screens TV’s have been added to the upper concourses Arner says that “as fans are getting their concessions and using the restroom they are not missing any of the game action”.

The concessions area has also had a makeover, adding 61 new areas to grab a bite to eat. But it doesn’t stop there,”one big change fans will see especially if they are in the north end zone is they’ll see an extended concourse, which will hopefully add some more concession opportunities and make it a lot easier for people to make it one end of the stadium to the other” Arner says.

As for the after-victory tradition of rolling the trees on Toomer’s corner with paper, officials are asking fans to refrain from covering the two newest trees in Toomer’s corner. Arner says “we just know it’s such a strong tradition and we know fans will want to the but just out of respect for letting those trees grow and become more stable we ask that they not this year”.

Auburn will take on the Georgia southern eagles in their season opener Saturday at 7 pm. For a full list of all Auburn game-day changes click here.