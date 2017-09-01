Female Juvenile Charged with Calling in Bomb Threat

Posted:

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery police has charged a juvenile female with Terrorist Threats in reference to a bomb threat that occurred yesterday at Jeff Davis High School in Montgomery.

The threat was called in to the office and the school was evacuated out of caution. MPD conducted a search of the building, nothing was located and there were no injuries. Further investigation identified a female student as the caller.

The juvenile female was taken into custody today and transported to the Montgomery County Youth Facility.

 

Related Posts

Apple CEO Headlines List of Auburn Alumni in TV Sp...
Early Morning Apartment Fire Under Investigation
Help Needed for Montgomery Bakery Owner in Wreck
Battle of Selma Cancelled for 2018