Harvey Exits Stage Right

by Ben Lang

After a couple days dealing with the risk for severe weather, we are in store for a very nice labor day weekend. Through Friday afternoon, we will be dealing with some gusty conditions however, and a wind advisory is in effect until 6PM. Otherwise, looks pretty good finishing up the workweek. It will be partly cloudy with *maybe* an isolated shower here or there. Drier air is filtering into the area now that we are in the backside of Harvey, and we can look forward to less humidity overnight. Pretty good weather for high school football tonight, with lows dropping to the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday and Sunday look pretty good. Highs in the upper 80s both days, with almost no rain in the forecast, save an isolated shower or two across south Alabama Saturday afternoon. More of the same for Labor Day with a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 80s.

Our next chance of rain will be Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of our next frontal boundary. This has the look of a fall cold front, where we will actually see somewhat cooler air on the backside of it by the end of next week. We are looking at the possibility of highs in the lower 80s next Thursday, with overnight lows dropping in the upper 50s to around 60 Thursday night. Time will tell, but with the calendar flipping to September today, sure would be nice to see a quicker transition to Autumn this year!