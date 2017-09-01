Improving Weather for the Labor Day Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

Improving weather today as the severe weather threat winds down. We are still going to be dealing with some wrap around moisture from the remnants of Harvey, but we should see more dry air move in on the back side of the center of circulation. We should see a sky with a mix of sun and clouds with gradual clearing later in the day. Though a few showers are possible across the state, most of the day should be dry. Afternoon highs will range throughout the 80s. It remains breezy today, a wind advisory remains in effect through 6PM, as winds will gust to 15-25 mph.

MAJOR HURRICANE IRMA: At 500 AM AST, the center of Hurricane Irma was located near latitude 18.2 North, longitude 36.5 West. Irma is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph. A turn toward the west is expected by tonight, followed by a turn toward the west-southwest on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 115 mph with higher gusts. Irma is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible during the next few days, but Irma is expected to remain a powerful hurricane through the weekend. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 967 mb (28.56 inches). No threat to land over the five days, and still plenty of time to watch this system, but just know we are going to be talking about it a lot of the next week of two.

A NEW KIND OF UPPER ATMOSPHERIC LIGHTNING?: In recent years, photographers have catalogued a growing number of luminous forms apparently leaping up from the tops of thunderstorms. These so-called sprites, elves, gnomes, and trolls inhabit the upper atmosphere, reaching their weird-looking tendrils up toward space. On Aug. 14th, an amateur astronomer in New Mexico photographed a rare curving form of upper atmospheric lightning that has baffled experts in the field. Shaped like a funnel or a tornado, it might represent a new addition to the menagerie of sprites.

THE LONG ALABAMA WEEKEND: With a drier air settling into the state, we are forecasting a mainly sunny and rain-free Labor Day weekend for Alabama and much of the Deep South. The days should feature plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures while nights should be fair and pleasant. Highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Mostly fair for the high school games tonight with temperatures falling through the 70s.

Alabama travels to Atlanta to take on Florida State Saturday (7:00 p.m. CT kickoff on ABC 33/40); the game will be played in the new Mercedes-Benz stadium indoors. Outside, it now looks like the weather will be dry Saturday and Saturday night.. temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s in Atlanta Saturday afternoon.

Auburn will host Georgia Southern Saturday evening at Jordan-Hare Stadium (6:30p CT kickoff)… we now project a mostly fair sky.. the kickoff temperature will be near 80 degrees, falling into the mid 70s by the final whistle.

UAB will host Alabama A&M Saturday afternoon at Legion Field (2:30p CT kickoff on WABM, MY68)… with a partly to mostly sunny sky temperatures will be around 85 degrees at kickoff, falling to near 80 by the end of the game.

REST OF NEXT WEEK: We are going to watch a cold front approach the area late Tuesday and into Wednesday which will cause an increase in our threat for showers and storms. Behind the front, a very nice and pleasant air mass looks to settle into Alabama with lower humidity and cooler temperatures.

Have a fantastic Friday and wonderful weekend!

