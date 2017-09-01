Reactions to Rising Gas Prices

by Danielle Wallace

Willie Tillis will be one of the thousands travelers on the road for Labor Day weekend and a trip to the gas station is not something he’s thrilled about right now.

“Last week it was $2.19, a couple of weeks ago it was just $1.99,” says Tillis.

According to AAA, as of Friday the average price for gas in Alabama sits was sitting at $2.30. But due to Colonial Pipeline shutting down a supply line, some people are concerned. The pipline supplies nearly 40 percent of gasoline in the south.

“It’s going to have a big increase with this hurricane hitting-a big, big increase. We’ll probably see another dollar added to it probably,” says Hayden Osborne.

“It usually costs me forty dollars. It costs me sixty dollars today,” says Tillis.

While some are not happy and fear the worst, others are thinking the opposite and say the rise in gas prices following Hurricane Harvey should not be unexpected.

“This happened before with Katrina. We had gas shortages. We’re from Atlanta and people were in line waiting for gas,” says Ted Sandler.

It has not gotten to that point in Alabama and some are hoping it won’t.

“I think it’s temporary and hopefully it will get better soon,” says Sandler.

Right now, it’s not known when that line for Colonial Pipeline will re-open.