Sneak Peek Inside Atlanta’s New Mercedes-Benz Stadium

by Jeff Sanders

Alabama News Network is in Atlanta for Saturday’s game between #1 Alabama and #3 Florida State. While we await kickoff, we got a sneak peek inside the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The stadium is next door to the 25-year-old Georgia Dome, which will be demolished later this year. The new stadium is much larger, with many new high-tech features.

Fans will be greeted with 2,300 TVs spread around the stadium, twice as many vending options than in the Georgia Dome, wider seats, LED stadium lights, 192 suites and more than 1,200 beer taps. That’s enough to keep any fan fed entertained and ready for more.

Bama fans are hoping they’ll get to visit the Mercedes-Benz Stadium twice this season — not just on Saturday, but for the National Championship Game on Jan. 8, 2018.