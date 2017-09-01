Supreme Court Issues Stay for MPD Officer Murder Trial

by Rashad Snell

The Supreme Court has issued a stay in the case of a Montgomery police officer charged with the shooting death of a west-side Montgomery resident.

Officer Aaron Smith was due to go on trial for his role in the death of Greg Gunn on October 23rd. Gunn was shot and killed as he walked home in his neighborhood late at night.

Smith’s lawyer told the Supreme Court the trial judge erred when he commented negatively about a similar encounter he personally had with an officer late at night.

The Supreme Court will now have to determine whether to reschedule the trial date. There has been no immediate reaction from the District Attorney’s office.