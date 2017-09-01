Troy Christian Love Center Accepting Donations for Harvey Storm Victims

Posted:

by Danielle Wallace

People in Troy are continually giving to help Harvey storm victims.

The city’s Christian Love Center has started taking donations. Everything from non-perishable food items, water, and toiletries are accepted.  Youth Coordinator, Lawanda Bell says it’s something they always put great effort into.

“The Christian Love Center Focus is to make a difference-to make a difference in the community and to make a difference where there is a need. There is a need right now. The people in Texas are hurting so we just got together-pulled together and we want to make a difference,” says Bell.

You can drop off items at the center, located on Segers Street in Troy until Friday, September 15th during normal Monday – Friday hours,  7:30 am until 5 p-m.

