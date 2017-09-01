Troy Christian Love Center Accepting Donations for Harvey Storm Victims

by Danielle Wallace

People in Troy are continually giving to help Harvey storm victims.

The city’s Christian Love Center has started taking donations. Everything from non-perishable food items, water, and toiletries are accepted. Youth Coordinator, Lawanda Bell says it’s something they always put great effort into.

“The Christian Love Center Focus is to make a difference-to make a difference in the community and to make a difference where there is a need. There is a need right now. The people in Texas are hurting so we just got together-pulled together and we want to make a difference,” says Bell.

You can drop off items at the center, located on Segers Street in Troy until Friday, September 15th during normal Monday – Friday hours, 7:30 am until 5 p-m.