Pleasant Through Labor Day

by Ben Lang

Not too shabby for an early September day on Saturday. High temperatures were generally in the mid to upper 80s under a mostly clear sky. If you were outside at all today, you probably noticed the lower humidity. Fortunately, it looks like we get a couple more days of that across the area. Another refreshing night ahead, with low temperatures dropping to the mid to upper 60s under a clear sky. On Sunday, high temperatures will still reach the upper 80s to around 90, but it will still feel rather nice with the lower humidity. Labor day looks dry as well, with high temperatures ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s.

Rain returns to the forecast ahead of a rather significant cold front. Showers and some storms look likely throughout Tuesday. High temps will be held to the mid 80s. Rain could continue at times through the overnight, and through about the first half of Wednesday. Cooler air will filter in behind the front, and we may struggle to make it out of the 70s on Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday nights lows will surely have a fall feel, ranging from the mid 50s to around 60. Thursday looks like a fine fall day with sunshine high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80. The nice weather appears like it will continue into next weekend, with high temperatures gradually warming a bit each day, back to the mid and upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday.