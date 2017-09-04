Alabama Loses Two Key LBs in 24-7 Win Against FSU

by Rashad Snell

No. 1 Alabama has lost two key linebackers to season-ending injuries.

Terrell Lewis and Christian Miller were hurt in the season-opening 24-7 win over No. 3 Florida State. Coach Nick Saban said Monday both are set for surgery.

Saban also says the son of receivers coach Mike Locksley has been killed. No details were immediately available.

Lewis had five tackles and Miller three against the Seminoles. Both had a tackle for loss.

Two other starting linebackers also missed the second half with injuries. Rashaan Evans had a groin injury and Anfernee Jennings sprained an ankle. Saban says the injuries are significant but won’t keep the players out long.

The Tide next hosts Fresno State and Colorado State.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)