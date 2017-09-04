Consumer Alert: Winn-Dixie Produce Recall

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Your Side Consumer Alert — Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Country Fresh produce products. These products were sold in 6-, 10-, 12- and 23-ounce packages. The recall is due to listeria concerns. These products are being recalled out of an abundance of caution; no illnesses have been reported, according to the company.

These Country Fresh products were packaged under the Southeastern Grocers (SEG) label, and were sold in Winn-Dixie Stores.

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes are:

SEG Tri Pepper Dice – 3825911565 (6 oz. package)

SEG Stir Fry Vegetable – 3825911781 (10 oz. package)

SEG Fajita Blend – 3825911785 (12 oz. package)

SEG Vegetable Kabob – 3825911592 (23 oz. package)

The packages have a “sell by” ranging between August 12th and August 20th of 2017. If you still have these products, they should be thrown away or returned to stores for a full refund.

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll free at (866) 946-6349, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. EDT, and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.