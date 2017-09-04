Late Week Cool Down !

by Shane Butler

Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer and it just so happens we are in line for some cooler air later this week. In the mean time, we have more 90 degree heat for Tuesday. This will be brief as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The front will help kick off scat’d showers and t-storms through Wednesday but after that it’s clearing out and cooling down. Cool/dry air will spill into the area behind the frontal boundary. Morning lows Thursday and Friday morning will be in the mid 50s. The dry and milder weather pattern will continue into the upcoming weekend. There’s a lot of uncertainty ahead of next week. Hurricane Irma could be a player in our weather around the middle of next week. . Several days to go before the hurricane nears the U.S. Southeast coast. It’s basically a wait and see at this point