Local Efforts to Help with Hurricane Harvey Relief

by Ellis Eskew

As water recedes and the cleanup begins in Houston, Frazer Church Pike Road is sending help to a partner church that is on the front lines of the clean up.

“We are going in and cleaning out about 60 homes a day. They send out a team of about 600 people. And they are really short on items like gloves, trash bags and wheel barrows. They said they go through gloves really quickly and they can’t get access to these supplies because all the shelves are clean from the disaster,” said church member Mary Causey.

That’s why they are collecting “Tools for Texas” outside of the Chantilly Home Depot. There hope is their Penske truck will be loaded with tools by Thursday when they hit the road for Houston.

“Everybody is coming out and bringing a crow bar or a broom and saying, ‘we want to help, we just don’t know how to.’ And this is a real tangible way that our church is able to help out the people in Houston,” said Causey.

And they aren’t the only ones sending their love to the Lone Star State.

Fleet Feet Sports in Montgomery is collecting shoes.

“We’re trying to make sure that everyone has something on their feet. A lot of times we hear about people donating clothes and things like that. But we forget about shoes. You have to have something on your feet,” said Fleet Feet employee Cecily Jackson.

While they will accept all sizes for men, women and kids, they could use some more of a certain size.

“We need some of the larger sizes. So if there are gentlemen out there that are willing to part with some size 13, size 14 and up. Ladies willing to part with some 10s and up, we really need those as well,” said Jackson.

Gently worn athletic shoes will be accepted at Fleet Feet Montgomery on Carter Hill Rd until Wednesday, Sept. 6th.

