City Council Cracks Down on Negligent Landlords

by Ellis Eskew

The City of Montgomery is cracking down on negligent landlords.

At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, they passed an ordinance.

The abatement ordinance will keep landlords living out of state accountable to what is happening on their properties.

But not everyone agreed on the way this should be done.

Councilman Fred Bell says, “we are criminalizing or attempting to criminalize activity based on someone’s status because if its disruptive behavior it is going to be criminal activity. It should be criminal activity for home owners and renters.”

President Charles Jinright says, “there were a lot of questions in there about how you go to court and all those kind of things. But the reality of it, the city will take care of that. What we want to do is give the city the opportunity to go after these people and get something done because we want to clean the neighborhoods up.”