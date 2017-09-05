Equipment Stolen from City of Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma City Councilwoman is looking for answers after tens of thousands of dollars worth of equipment is stolen from the city.

Councilwoman Jannie Thomas chairs the Selma City Council Capital Equipment Committee.

Thomas says no one from the city told her anything when more than $60,000 dollars in capital equipment was stolen from the city.

She says she found out about the theft on Facebook.

“When things happen with capital equipment I want to be informed. I want to know about it me and the committee. I don’t want to be the last to know what has happened,” said Thomas.

The city council has requested a maintenance plan on all city vehicles and an inventory sheet on all the city’s capital equipment.