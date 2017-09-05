Livestock Shelters Open Across State in Preparation for Hurricane Irma

by Rashad Snell

With expectations of Hurricane Irma making landfall in south Florida this weekend, the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) has been in contact with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES), Alabama Farmers Federation (ALFA), Alabama Horse Council and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumers Services to confirm temporary sheltering facilities for evacuated livestock including horses and cattle. “Hurricane Irma, upgraded to a Category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, has the capability of causing catastrophic damage. We stand ready to assist our neighbors in Florida, by providing a place for those who need shelter for their livestock,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Industries John McMillan.

In preparation for this storm, Alabama’s State Veterinarian Dr. Tony Frazier has been in contact with Florida’s State Veterinarian, Dr. Michael Short, in planning for the potential evacuation of certain livestock and animals. Animals moving in response to evacuation orders will be exempt from a certificate of veterinary inspection. There are four sheltering facilities that are equipped to accommodate these animals at this time. If these facilities reach maximum capacity or if additional sheltering facilities become available, updates will be posted at www.agi.alabama.gov. These sheltering facilities are only equipped to shelter livestock, not pets or companion animals such as dogs or cats. Please contact the facility to confirm that space is available prior to your arrival.

Available shelters include:

Covington Center Arena

24000 AL-55

Andalusia, AL 36420

Contact: Bo Fuqua

334-504-2717

http://www.mcdiamond.com/gifts/steelcutout/al/cov/coving.htm

Garrett Coliseum

1555 Federal Dr

Montgomery, AL 36107

Contact: Randy Stephenson

334-356-6866

www.thegarrettcoliseum.com

Houston County Farm Center

1701 E Cottonwood Rd

Dothan, AL 36301

Contact: Mickey Sego

334-792-5730

http://www.houstoncounty.org/Farm-Center

5 County Complex

1055 E Mckinnon St

New Brockton, AL 36351

Contact: Gavin Mauldin

334-894-5596

When evacuating, it is important for livestock owners to be prepared to care for their animals while they are away. Please be sure to bring the following items with you:

l Current list of all animals, including their records of feeding, vaccinations, and tests. Make sure that you have proof of ownership for all animals.

l Supplies for temporary identification of your animals, such as plastic neckbands and permanent markers to label your animals with your name, address, and telephone number.

l Handling equipment such as halters and appropriate tools for each kind of animal.

l Water, feed, and buckets. Tools and supplies needed for sanitation.

For question or concerns about sheltering livestock during hurricane evacuation, contact ADAI Emergency Programs at 334-240-7278 or email ben.mullins@agi.alabama.gov.