Police: Millbrook Woman Admits to Killing Her Uncle

by Darryl Hood

A Millbrook woman is charged with the shooting death of her uncle.

Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson says 30-year-old Sheneika Oliver is charged with murder in the death of 47-year-old Kenneth Williams.

Williams was shot in the parking lot of a business on Main Street Monday night. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

Chief Johnson says Oliver turned herself in and told police she had shot her uncle after an argument escalated.

She’s being held in the Elmore County Jail on $150,000 bond.