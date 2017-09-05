Have you seen Theresa Woodard?

by Darryl Hood

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman from Marbury.

50-year-old Theresa Lynn Woodard was last seen leaving her home in the 3000 block of Highway 143.

The sheriff’s office says Woodard left walking into a wooded area behind her home.

She was last seen wearing a green hoodie, black parachute pants and socks. She’s 5’6 and weighs 140 pounds.

If you know where Woodard is, contact Investigator Cliff Clark with the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2522.