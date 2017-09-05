Sen. Strange Sides with President Trump on Senate Filibuster Rule

by Rashad Snell

Alabama Sen. Luther Strange has reversed course and sided with President Donald Trump in supporting an end to the Senate filibuster rule.

The Republican sent a letter Tuesday to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell saying he had reversed position. Strange wrote that he now supports an end to the rule that requires 60 votes to stop debate and force a vote.

The rule makes it easier for the opposing party to block legislation, although supporters say it ensures bipartisanship.

Strange acknowledged his past support, but wrote that the change is needed to make sure proposals, such as a border wall, get a floor vote.

Strange finished second behind former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore in the GOP primary for the Senate seat. The two go to a runoff on Sept. 26.

