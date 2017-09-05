State Auditor Asks President to Endorse Roy Moore in Senate Runoff

by Rashad Snell

State Auditor Jim Zeigler has sent a request to President Donald Trump asking him to switch his endorsement in Alabama’s U.S. Senate runoff by endorsing Judge Roy Moore.

Trump had endorsed appointed Senator Luther Strange in the Aug. 15 primary, but Strange trailed Moore by six percent. The two meet in a Sept. 26 runoff for the Republican senate nomination.

Zeigler explained to Trump the “corrupt circumstances” by which he says Strange was appointed to the Senate by “disgraced former governor Robert Bentley.”

“The Trump-like challenger in the Senate runoff is Republican Judge Roy Moore,” Zeigler wrote to the President Thursday . “The Trump voters of Alabama have spoken in the Aug. 15 Republican primary. The largest number want Judge Roy Moore as Senator to push the Trump agenda.”

Zeigler asked Trump to “Change on Strange” and “Switch on Mitch”, referring to Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, who is supporting Strange with millions from the Senate Leadership Fund. Zeigler said the endorsement switch “would be continued evidence that you are in touch with the people at the grassroots.”

Zeigler will release copies of his formal request to Trump tonight in a speech to the Elmore County Republican Party. It is at the Judicial Complex in Wetumpka at 6 p.m.

Tuesday, September 5

6:00 pm

Elmore County Republican Party

Judicial Complex Building (across from Tutwiler Prison)

8935 US Highway 231 North, Wetumpka AL 36092