State Officials Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting

by Rashad Snell

On Tuesday, September 5, around 3:30, the Montgomery Police Department was conducting an undercover operation in the area of Norman Bridge Road. As officers attempted to take the adult male suspect into custody, the suspect drove at officers, using his vehicle as a weapon and striking an MPD officer who was on foot.

The officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment. MPD officers fired at the suspect’s vehicle when it struck the officer. The vehicle was able to flee the scene, however, and officers quickly located it unoccupied in the area of Burgwyn Road.

As MPD units searched for the suspect, an area resident flagged down officers to report that the suspect had entered a residence in the 4500 block of Rosa Parks. MPD officers entered the residence, located the suspect and apprehended him without further incident. The suspect had sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Because this incident encompasses an officer-involved shooting, MPD has asked the State Bureau of Investigation to investigate.