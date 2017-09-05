Turning Fall-Like !

by Shane Butler

Hurricane Irma will be stealing the weather headlines for time being but back here on the home we’re setting up for our first taste of fall like air this week. A cold front will usher in a few showers/t-storms through early Wednesday but after that it’s sunshine and cooler temps for several days. Daytime highs will still manage the 80s but overnight temps will drop into the 50s. The air mass will modify with time and we have warmer/humid air set to return early next week. We still don’t know if Irma will have any significant impact on our weather. Right now, models are hinting the hurricane will curve and move up the Florida peninsula, This movement would keep us on the left side of the storm which is a better side to be on. Basically it continues to be a wait and see situation for us.