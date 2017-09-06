5 Finalists Selected in Bullock County Superintendent Search

by Danielle Wallace

What exactly should the next superintendent bring to the table for bullock county schools?

“Someone who is excited to be here, who wants to be part of the community, who is willing to work with our government officials, our business leaders,” says Darlene McGaw.

Five candidates are up for consideration. They are, Dr. Christopher blair who has served Montgomery Public Schools as the Deputy Chief of Schools.

Dr. Sherene Carpenter of Birmingham City Schools, Sean Dees, Principal of South Highlands Middle School in Union Springs, Dr. Angela Mangum, former Superintendent of Selma City Schools, and Dr. Quesha Starks, Principal of Booker T. Washington Magnet School in Montgomery.

“I’m interested in seeing what type of talent we will be able to bring to Bullock county and to our schools for our children,” says McGaw.

The search for a new superintendent comes after, former superintendent Elliot Harris resigned in june of this year. Annie Kimber currently serves as interim superintendent util the board makes a decision.

“We have a young and energetic board of education and I’m very excited. The things that they are doing are visionary. They work together well as a group,” says McGaw.

People in Bullock County hope the board chooses a well-rounded candidate.

“I just hope that the next superintendent will have a understanding of Bullock County you know and what the needs are in our local community-be very familiar with it, familiar with the politics of it,” says John McGowan.

They believe it’s that type of candidate that will bring something different to Bullock County.

“Develop a curriculum that will be good for the needs of Bullock County,’ says McGowan.

Candidate interviews will continue Thursday and Friday. All candidate interviews are open to the public. The next round begins Thursday, September 6th at 5 pm at the Bullock County High School gym.