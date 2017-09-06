Alabama Community College Systems Names New Director Of Aviation Programs

by Jalea Brooks

There’s a new head of aviation programs for the Alabama Community College System. The new position is responsible for the oversight of the system’s aviation technology programs across the state.

Michael McDaniel will take on the new title and plans to use his nearly three decades of aviation experience to make sure students are learning state-of-the art skills training when it comes to a career in aviation. The demand for aviation and aerospace careers in the state has continued to grow with more than 300 aerospace companies located in Alabama.

McDaniel says Alabama’s history in aviation, coupled with the strong military presence makes the state’s future in the field bright.”We’re here to make Alabama number one in aviation again, and we’re here to make Alabama the state elsewhere you want to come to find mechanics, the state where you come to find a place to relocate your business if you want to put in an operation here in the aviation industry” explains Daniel.

McDaniel is joining the Alabama Community College System from ExpressJet Airlines in Atlanta, Georgia where he served as general manager of aircraft maintenance training. He will start his new role September 11th.