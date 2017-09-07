ASU Acadome to Open for Hurricane Irma Evacuees

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University is opening the doors to its Acadome to help house Hurricane Irma evacuees.

ASU says it’s working with the American Red Cross and the Alabama Emergency Management Agency to offer shelter to the storm’s evacuees. The Red Cross says it will have the University’s shelter in place by 6 p.m. tonight, according to ASU officials.

In a statement, interim ASU President Leon C. Wilson said that in the spirit of Alabama State University’s history of reaching out to help the least, last and lost of America throughout the decades, the University, under the supervision and direction of the American Red Cross will offer shelter and solace for those affected by Hurricane Irma.

“We are allowing the Red Cross to use the ASU Dunn-Oliver Acadome Concourse as an official Hurricane Irma shelter, where they may house those who need shelter and assistance from what may be this century’s most catastrophic storm,” Wilson said.

Wilson added “While the Red Cross and EMA personnel will be in charge of the process, the University community will be present to welcome the victims and assist in making ASU their home away from home.”