Feels Like Fall

by Shane Butler

Irma weakened a little today but it’s is still a powerful hurricane. Movement continues westward and the southern Bahamas are in the path tonight into Thursday. Looks like a potential south Florida landfall Sunday. Around here we still don’t see any significant impacts for area at all. Sunny and dry conditions will prevail through early next week. Temps continue to start out cool but warm nicely during the afternoon hours. Looks great for any of your outdoors plans this weekend. Moisture will start to flow into the area Monday and we could see a few showers in our eastern counties Tuesday into Wednesday. Most other locations should remain dry as the circulation around Irma stays mainly east of us.