Gov. Kay Ivey Announces She’s Seeking a Full Term in Office

by Alabama News Network Staff

Today, Gov. Kay Ivey announced her decision to seek election as Governor in 2018.

The Governor said in a statement, “Four months ago, I was sworn in as the 54th Governor of the State of Alabama. There hasn’t been a more humbling moment in my life. I took over at one of the darkest times in our state’s memory. I’m proud to say we’ve steadied the ship. Now it’s time to steer it to continued conservative progress and prosperity.”

Ivey, who was elected lieutenant governor in 2010 and re-elected in 2014, became governor in April, when then-Gov. Robert Bentley resigned. She had previously served two terms as state treasurer.

Ivey will have a statewide campaign kickoff later this fall, according to the statement.