Troy University Announces New Gameday Parking and Traffic Routes

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University and city officials have announced new parking and traffic plans for Troy’s 2017 football season.

The Troy Police Department has announced the following traffic plans:

One hour prior to game time, George Wallace Drive will be closed between John M. Long Avenue and the entrance to Charles Henderson High School. This section of George Wallace Drive will be used for law enforcement and other emergency parking, and for delivery vehicles servicing the stadium. Beginning at 4 p.m., no vehicle access will be available to Tailgate Terrace.

People wishing to park at Charles Henderson High School after 4 p.m. must access George Wallace Drive from Elm Street.

Also at 4 p.m., University and Highland avenues will be closed at Magnolia Street. Only residents will be allowed beyond the barricades. No parking is allowed on Magnolia Street between Highland and University avenues at any time.

These closures will remain in place until approximately one hour following the end of the football game or until pedestrian traffic clears.

A complete on-campus, game day traffic and parking listing can be found by clicking here.

On campus, the following traffic plan applies:

· University Avenue from George Wallace Drive to Luther Drive (Dining Hall) will close for through traffic at 8 a.m. the morning of games. Exceptions will be made on weekday games to ensure traffic flow on and off campus for classes.

· Luther Drive from the roundabout at the lagoon will be closed and monitored beginning at 8 a.m. on game days. Only vehicles with the appropriate pass and handicapped patrons with a state issued I.D. will be allow through this area.

· Handicapped parking will be in the Pace Hall parking lot and on Luther Drive adjacent to the baseball. Individuals must have the appropriate state issued I.D. to park in this area.

· All parking on George Wallace Drive adjacent to Veterans Memorial Stadium will be for law enforcement, other emergency vehicles and deliveries.

· George Wallace Drive will be closed one hour prior to game time from John M. Long Drive to the entrance of Charles Henderson High School. All traffic needing to access Veterans Memorial Stadium after this time must enter through the roundabout on Luther Drive at the lagoon.

· University Avenue and Highland Avenue will be closed for west bound traffic at Magnolia Avenue one hour prior to game time. Only local traffic (residents) will be allowed beyond the barricade.

· McKinley Drive will be closed one hour prior to game time from the entrance of the grassy lot on the north side of Trojan Arena to George Wallace Drive. There will be no through traffic on this road.

· There will be no parking along Melton Carter Drive leading to the Physical Plant. This will be a tow-away zone.

Postgame

· Traffic leaving Veterans Memorial Stadium from the Red Wave/Stadium Tower Lot (LOT 1), Pace Hall Lot (HANDICAP), Track/Soccer Lot (LOT 3) and the Trojan Center (LOT 5) should travel north and exit the campus through the roundabout at the lagoon.

· Traffic leaving the Trojan Arena/McKinley Lot (LOT 4) or the grass area on the north side of Trojan Arena should travel west on McKinley Drive and exit the campus through the roundabout at the lagoon.

· Traffic from the National Guard Armory area and Highland Avenue should turn north on George Wallace Drive and exit on Elm Street.

· Traffic exiting the Sartain Hall Lot and the Hawkins Lot should exit east onto John M. Long Avenue and then south onto George Wallace Drive toward Highway 231.

University Officials note that post-game traffic flow is designed to allow fans to exit the campus quickly. In-bound traffic to campus post-game will be limited to the perimeter of campus.

Free University Shuttle services on game day provide an alternative for those fans wishing to park off campus. Shuttles will be available for three hours prior to kick off. The shuttle routes will run continuously every 15 minutes until kick off. Return service will begin immediately following the end of the game and run continuously for one hour. The arrival and departure location for the shuttles on campus is the Alumni House.

The stops on the shuttle route are:

1. Byrd Drugs/Douglas Bros. (on the Square)

2. Motel 6

3. Quality Inn

4. Scottish Inn

5. Best Western

6. EconoLodge

7. Super 8

8. Days Inn

9. Hampton Inn

10. Courtyard Marriott

11. Alumni House